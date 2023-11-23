Annual Okanagan business gift certificate swap great way to give without spending cash

Photo: Contributed

Time is running out to get involved in the 11th annual Trade-A-Thon.

The gift certificate swap will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30. It gives businesses the ability to give gift certificates to clients or employees without having to spend cash.

Businesses that join the Trade-A-Thon decide on the offer of their choice, such as $500 worth of gift certificates divided into 10 at $50 each. Whatever the total value of the gift certificate offer is, the business will get shopping credit for that same amount. This credit is deposited into an online shopping account for the business owner to spend on other local business’ gift certificates and products.

The Trade-A-Thon, which is conducted by TEC Okanagan and LoLo Loves Local, includes a new feature this year where businesses will receive a $25 credit for each employee account that is created.

Some of the gift certificates that have already been submitted are for wine, cider, restaurants, advertising, spa services, massage therapy, fitness memberships, pet services, HVAC, roof repairs, vehicle detailing, accommodation, bookkeeping services, clothing, and home and Christmas decor.

Last year’s promotion featured more than $400,000 in gift certificates.

More information about the 11th annual Trade-A-Thon can be found here.