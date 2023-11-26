Elevation Outdoors looks to help more youth faced with barriers to sport

Photo: Elevation Outdoors

A local organization focused on youth who are facing barriers to participate in outdoor activities is expanding two of their programs.

Elevation Outdoors' Learn to Shred snowboarding program and Live to Ride mountain bike program will help give up to 20 more local youth the chance to be experience challenging physical activities, while gaining important life skills.

"Plans are also underway to add a brand new skateboard program in the fall of 2024. To help fund these new programs, Elevation Outdoors is launching a year-end fundraising campaign kicking off on Giving Tuesday, November 28," says the company in a press release.

According to Elevation Outdoors, the Stober Foundation has offered to match all new monthly donors for Giving Tuesday and during the holiday season.

“The Stober Foundation is proud to contribute to the ongoing growth that Elevation Outdoors is working towards through their experiential approach to youth programming," said director and lead philanthropist of Stober Foundation, Keith Brewster.

"I've had the privilege of spending time embedded with their programs in the past, and I can personally attest to the invaluable work they do and the impact it has on their clientele.

"With that in mind, we aim to inspire and educate others about the critical work they perform in our community. To that end, I am pleased to announce that all funds donated to Elevation Outdoors between now and December 31, 2023 will be matched, dollar for dollar.”

For this Giving Tuesday, Elevation Outdoors is calling on its supporters and the community to make a positive impact with local youth.

"Whether through a financial contribution, volunteer hours, or simply spreading the word about our mission, every action counts. By working together, we can create lasting change and improve the lives of youth facing

barriers," said Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors.

You can visit this Elevation Outdoors link to get involved.