BDC economist forecasts slow economic growth next year, rebound in 2025

Photo: Cindy White BDC chief economist Pierre Cleroux (centre) with members of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce after delivering his 2024 economic forecast on Thursday.

Economic growth in B.C. and the Okanagan will slow next year, before bouncing back in 2025, according to the chief economist with the Business Development Bank of Canada.

Pierre Cléroux was keynote speaker at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Coast Capri Hotel Thursday. He told the local business audience that the last quarter has been rocky for British Columbia, and the province’s economy is gearing down, but will not necessarily drop into a recession next year.

He says 2023 should wrap up with 0.7 per cent economic expansion in B.C., followed by 0.4 per cent in 2024 and 2.6 per cent in 2025. As for the Okanagan, he doesn’t see too many dark clouds on the horizon, despite disruptions in the summer tourist season in recent years.

“Sixty per cent of tourism is coming from the U.S., and they are back,” says Cléroux. “Since 2019, they have been slowly going back. So I think that will continue to be strong.

“The wildfires had a negative effect on tourism for a while, but it’s going to pick up again next year, for sure.”

One of the drags that is slowing the B.C. economy is its aging demographic. Kelowna, and the Okanagan are outliers for the rest of province, and it’s on the minds of businesses and local governments.

“We need to do everything possible to encourage more young people to come here, to stay here,” notes Chamber of Commerce executive director Dan Rogers.

Rogers supports efforts by the City of Kelowna, provincial and federal governments to crack down on operators of short-term rentals.

“If we don’t collectively, at every order of government and working with partners in the industry, address affordable housing to actually make it reasonable for young entrepreneurs to come, to live, to raise their family, we’re not going to rebound and keep our momentum going in the economy,” said Rogers.

“It’s a critically important issue. Short-term rentals, finding the right balance there, is a key part of that.”

Cléroux says interest rates have likely peaked, but will remain elevated before starting to ease slightly in the second half of 2024.

He forecasts inflation will drop to two per cent next year and the Canadian economy will grow 0.9 per cent in 2024.