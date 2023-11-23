Kelowna SPCA to host pet pictures with Santa Paws

Photo: BC SPCA

Kelowna’s BC SPCA and their furry friends are ready to spread some holiday cheer ahead of Christmas.

The organization will be hosting pet pictures with Santa Paws at its Kelowna location on Casorso Rd. on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

By making a $20 donation to help all these different animals, you can snap photos.

“Bring your beloved pets to meet Santa Claus and strike a pose for the perfect holiday snapshot. Don’t miss out on this heartwarming opportunity to create cherished memories with your four-legged family members,” says the Kelowna SPCA.

There will be hot chocolate and treats for all guests and their pets that walk through the door, but limited space is available. Details on how to reserve a spot are here.