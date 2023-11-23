KGH Foundation launches inaugural Winter Wonderland at JoeAnna’s House

Photo: JoeAnna's House

“Picture an afternoon filled with laughter and comfort, where our community comes together for a time where love knows no distance.”

That’s what the KGH foundation is aiming for with a new fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House, where families who travel to Kelowna for advanced care at Kelowna General Hospital can find a safe, compassionate, reliable and affordable place to stay.

Darline Haslock, director of JoeAnna’s House calls Winter Wonderland, “an afternoon of warmth and joy during this holiday season – no matter what the temperature is outside.”

The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, December 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 321 Royal Avenue. Entry is by donation and tickets for various activities range from $2 - $10 with all proceeds supporting JoeAnna’s House.

Prestige Hotels and Resorts is the title sponsor for Winter Wonderland.



“We have been a partner of the KGH Foundation and JoeAnna’s House since the beginning and continue to support this special home away from home that serves so many of our community members throughout the interior region of B.C.,” says Tanya Stroinig, chief operating officer, Prestige Hotels & Resorts.

“The true spirit of hospitality at JoeAnna’s House for families going through difficult times resonates with our ownership and employees and we are proud to support this cause.”

Outdoor activities and offerings include:

Photos for families (and pets!) with Santa from 2- 5 p.m.

Food trucks, hot chocolate and a make your own s’mores station

Balloon animals and caricature drawings

Street hockey for kids (bring your own equipment)

Winter crafts and cookie decorating

Beer garden and Gluwhein

Small Market

Tours of JoeAnna’s House

Parking will be available near the site. Dress for the weather.

Click here for more information or to give.