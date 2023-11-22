Local woman launches non-profit organization to help senior dogs

Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation, a new national nonprofit organization focused on creating a world where senior dogs never have to suffer or die alone, has launched in the Okanagan.

"What we want to do is try and offer support and really be a refuge of last resort," said founder Anita Dunford. "So that we can prevent unnecessary surrender or people surrendering their dogs because they’re in a financial crisis or they’re ill."

The nonprofit has two main services launching in the near future; in-home care for senior dogs, as well as the building of an official "keep" for senior dogs in need of a forever home. The only thing that stands in their way is volunteers and funding — two things they will be focusing on this winter.

Dunford pointed to the rising cost of living that can force the owners of dogs that need care to make difficult choices.

"It may not be something they want to do, but they’re forced to surrender a senior dog or even seek euthanization because they can’t afford the care. We want to try and step in at that point and try and help these people financially.”

Dunford tells Castanet they need tangible results and are in need of funds.

"Even if people can help by donating two cups of coffee. If 1,000 people gave us two cups of coffee that could help at least eight senior dogs with food, medical care, dental care for a year, it's huge.”

Fletcher's Keep Senior Dog Foundation is also in need of volunteer keepers, people who are good with animals and want to lend a helping hand in making a difference in the lives of dogs in the Okanagan.

You can visit the Fletcher's Keep website to find out more information or to make a donation.