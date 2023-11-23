Counting down to opening day at Stuart Park skating rink

Cindy White

It’s one of the most anticipated dates on the Kelowna winter calendar. The ice rink at Stuart Park is set to open December 1st, weather permitting.

Stuart Park is the only outdoor ice rink operated by the city of Kelowna. It has been offering people a place to skate for free over the winter since 2010. Fingers are crossed that Mother Nature will cooperate.

“We’re pretty hopeful,” said Steve Hebden, recreation facility operations supervisor, Sport & Event Services. “The temperature we don’t like is +6 C. It starts getting a little bit tricky then.”

Crews have been busy over the past several days preparing the square for its icy coating. The work starts about two weeks prior to the opening date.

“What we do is, eventually, once we’ve got all the beams and mats down, we’ll turn our (ice) plant on, which is over in city hall. The plant starts to make the pad cold. And then we start adding our first coats of water, once we get down to about -6 C,” Hebden explained.

The ice surface is slightly smaller than an NHL arena, at about 59 metres by 23 metres. NHL ice is about 61 metres by 26 metres.

If you want to follow the progress of the skating rink installation counting down to opening day, you can watch the City of Kelowna webcam at Stuart Park.