Kelowna's new lobbyist registry is up and running

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

Kelowna's new online lobbyist registry is up and running and, to date, 15 organizations have spoken with various members of council since the beginning of October.

The registry was adopted by council Sept. 11 requiring organizations or individuals who communicate with city councillors for the purpose of influencing a council decision to publicly document their activities.

Those wishing to engage with councillors must register their intention within five days of initial communication.

Of the 15 who have spoken with council 11 were to do with developments, two concerned heritage, one related to tree preservation and one to do with the pilot project pertaining to electric scooters and proposals.

The policy adopted by council defines applicable lobbying activities, sets parameters for registering and allows for public access to the registry.

"It also provides exemptions when the policy does not apply and when it is not required to register," a city news release states.

"This includes, but is not limited to, government officials from all levels of government and correspondence submitted for a public hearing or sent to all council through council correspondence."

The registry is updated daily.