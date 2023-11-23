Man accused of random 2021 Kelowna attack will now face trial

Photo: File photo

A man who was charged in an attack of two random people in downtown Kelowna in September 2021 was found unfit to stand trial earlier this year. But now, it appears he will face trial, likely in 2024.

On the afternoon of Sep. 22, 2021, Brady Dolphin was arrested following a frightening incident at a home on Coronation Avenue.

Police said a woman was attacked by a man while she was in her backyard, just before 3:30 p.m. and the man allegedly tried to get into her house. When her 66-year-old neighbour heard her screaming for help, he went to assist her and was attacked as well.

Both residents suffered what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Dolphin, now 37, was tracked down by officers and arrested a short time later. He's remained in custody ever since.

He was initially charged with aggravated assault, assault by choking, assault with a weapon and breaking and entering, but several months later, the Crown filed another charge of sexual assault, stemming from the same incident.

This past January, a judge ruled Dolphin was unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder and he was transferred to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam. But in February, the Review Board held a hearing in Dolphin's case and found that he was in fact fit to stand trial.

As a result, Dolphin's case was sent back to provincial court where a judge confirmed in April that he is in fact fit to stand trial.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Ann Seymour said it's not unusual for a person's fitness status to change.

Last month, Dolphin elected to face a judge-alone trial in BC Supreme Court. Trial dates are expected to be set during a court date later this month. He remains behind bars.

Dolphin appears to have been under probation conditions when the alleged September 2021 incident occurred. He had pleaded guilty in February 2021 to mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breaking and entering, all from separate incidents, and was handed a year of probation.