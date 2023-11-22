Kelowna Regional Transit Santa Bus ready to roll for 21st year

Photo: Contributed The Santa Bus has been collecting donations for local charities over the holidays for 21 years.

Keep you eyes peeled for a bus with a difference this holiday season.

The Kelowna Regional Transit Santa Bus is set to roll out for it’s 21st season of giving on December 3rd. The campaign collects food, toys and monetary donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program.

A team of transit ambassadors decorates the bus every year. “It’ takes us about three days to assemble the bus, get it all decorated inside and out. But it’s fun,” says Frank Teichmann, aka Bernard the Elf.

He says there’s a rotating shift of volunteers driving the bus and elves helping collect the donations. It’s his 16th year with the fundraiser.

“You know, it’s giving back to the community. Seeing the look on the kids’ faces when we pull up to the schools, and knowing that we’re making a contribution to the community by collecting for the Salvation Army,” adds Teichmann.

The Santa Bus will be making stops at locations across the Central Okanagan, starting on Dec. 3.

Here is the full list of Santa Bus stop. You can drop off donations during any of the public events:

Dec. 3

9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Santa at Canadian Tire – Public Event – Hwy. 97 and Butt Rd., West Kelowna

12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fill Santa’s Sleigh Bus – Public Event – Save-On-Foods, 2475 Dobbin Rd., West Kelowna

December 4

9 a.m.

Ellison Elementary School

12:30 p.m.

Raymer Elementary School

3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m .

Kelowna City Council Media – Public Event – 1430 Water St., Kelowna

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

UBCO – Santa Visit – Student Union Building

December 5

8:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Hudson Road Elementary School

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rose Valley Elementary School

12:30 p.m.

Helen Gorman Elementary School

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Big Dreamers Daycare – Private Event

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

McDonald’s Restaurant – Public Event –

155 Rutland Rd. Willow Park Mall

December 6

9 am

Chute Lake Elementary School

12:30 pm

Glenrosa Elementary School

4:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Capital News Centre – Public Event – 4105 Gordon Dr.

December 7

8:45 am

Davidson Road Elementary School

10:30 am – 11:30 am

Winfield Lake Manor/Blue Heron Villa

12:30 pm

Peter Greer Elementary School

5:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Winter Carnival – Public Event – Webber Road Elementary School

December 8

9:00 am

Anne McClymont Elementary School

12:30 pm

Quigley Elementary School

3:15 pm – 4:15 pm

London Drugs – Public Event – Spall Plaza

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Toys “R” Us – Public Event – Spall Plaza

December 9

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

ATU Local #1722 Children’s Christmas Party – Private Event

12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Fill Santa’s Sleigh Bus – Public Event – Freshco – Hwy. 97 and Leckie Rd.

4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Santa at Stuart Park Skating Rink – Public Event – 1430 Water St.