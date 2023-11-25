Kelowna team holding bottle drive for more baseball next season

Photo: COMBA

The Kelowna SunDevils U15 baseball team is starting their winter-long fundraiser to help cover the upcoming costs of play for the 2024 spring and summer season, including travel, accommodations, food and more.

Head coach Derek Renneberg says the cost of living has had an impact on youth sports, and that the fundraiser will help take the pressure off parents who are pinching pennies.

Being in a league with a number of teams from the Lower Mainland, the SunDevils often make trips to the coast multiple times a season, which can be hard on the wallets of parents.

“We’re raising money for travel. Last year we had 12 trips on the road, whether it be to Kamloops or Vancouver Island. Expenses are going up. We’re trying to take the stress off parents by raising funds during the offseason to help carry them through next season,” said Renneberg.

The team is planning a monthly bottle drive between now and April in various neighbourhoods around Kelowna and will soon be posting flyers around town to spread the word.

With a goal to raise at least $15,000 ahead of next season, the team will also be doing some fundraising over the holidays with the sale of chocolate and cookie dough.

“We’re trying to help the kids become part of the solution for their families to help mitigate the cost by having them go out and work different events to make money,” said Renneberg.

“It’s not just the baseball side of things. It’s mentoring and life skills. Our program is not just baseball focused. It’s life skills, making sure their homework gets done, doing chores around the house. This is an opportunity to show their parents they’re willing to put in a little bit of work for the massive amount of work their parents give back.”

If you’re interested in making a bottle donation to the U15 SunDevils baseball team, reach out to [email protected]