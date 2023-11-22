Kelowna pastor loses COVID ticket appeal in BC Court of Appeal

Photo: Facebook Art Lucier speaking to his followers on Facebook on June 4, 2023.

A Kelowna pastor has gone zero for three in appealing a ticket for hosting a church gathering in January 2021 in contravention of COVID-19 provincial health orders.

Art Lucier was handed a $2,300 ticket for organizing an in-person worship gathering at Kelowna Harvest Church on Jan. 24, 2021, two weeks after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had banned all in-person gatherings through the Gathering and Events Order under the Emergency Program Act. The order was one of several that had been put in place in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Lucier has been issued multiple tickets for hosting gatherings, but the January 2021 ticket has been at issue in the courts. He's been fighting the ticket ever since it was issued, arguing the Gathering and Events Order was an unjustifiable infringement on his freedom of religion and freedom of peaceful assembly.

Last week, BC Court of Appeal Justice Mary Saunders dismissed Lucier's application to have the matter heard in B.C's highest court.

In her decision, she said the issue of religious petitioners challenging the validity of the order has already been ruled constitutional by the BC Court of Appeal in a separate 2022 case, and subsequent cases are therefore bound by that decision.

“A party is not entitled to relitigate an issue decided by a higher court absent a basis to conclude that there has been a fundamental shift in the parameters of the legal debate,” Justice Saunders wrote.

In that 2022 case, Beaudoin v. British Columbia, Justice Gregory Fitch acknowledged the order did violate Section 2 of the Charter, but ruled it was justified under Section 1 of the Charter:

“While the temporary curtailment of freedoms caused by the orders was significant, so too were the individual and societal interests advanced by imposing them. The orders advanced the collective good at a time when our community was in crisis,” Justice Fitch wrote.

“We share limited collective resources upon which all of us depend, including our healthcare system. We share the environment, the air we breathe, and our susceptibility to transmissible diseases, the burden of which falls disproportionately on the most vulnerable among us.

“It forced us to confront the reality that the pursuit of some activities, including the exercise of some constitutionally protected rights, would increase the risk of exponential spread of the disease and the loss of human life. In the exercise of her responsibility to safeguard public health and access to our healthcare system, [Public Health Officer Dr. Henry] made time-limited and setting-specific orders restricting activities she considered to be most likely to foster widespread transmission of the virus. She was uniquely qualified to make these decisions and the exercise of her judgment must be afforded deference.

“In my view, the salutary effects of the PHO's orders outweighed the harm they caused. They have been shown to be necessary to promote public health, minimally impairing in their effects, and to reflect a proportionate balancing of the competing interests at stake.”

As a result, Justice Saunders ruled Lucier's appeal is “doomed to fail,” and she dismissed the case.

This is the third level of B.C. court that Lucier has lost in. He first attempted to have the ticket tossed in B.C. provincial court, arguing it was unconstitutional.

But in September 2022, Judge Clarke Burnett dismissed the Charter challenge, ruling that health orders cannot be fought with a “breach first, challenge later” approach. Two months later, Lucier was formally convicted of the offence.

The local pastor, who was represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, vowed to appeal the decision, and he took the case to the BC Supreme Court. This past April, BC Supreme Court Justice Nigel Kent also cited the Beaudoin v. British Columbia case, and dismissed the appeal.

Justice Kent noted his decision is “consistent with every other Canadian court that has considered the question of whether temporary public health orders limiting religious worship during the COVID-19 pandemic were justifiable under s. 1 of the Charter.”

On March 23, 2021, the ban on in-person gatherings for religious worship services was lifted, subject to certain conditions, and a year later, all remaining conditions were lifted.

Lucier has long been vocal in his opposition to the COVID-19 measures that were put in place at the height of the pandemic, railing against the vaccine.

“It’s a very dark sinister plan. For the pure bloods out there, God bless you, you stood against what was wrong and the lies and the communistic government overreach that is trying to destroy our nation,” Lucier said in a livestream outside the Kelowna courthouse last year, following his conviction.