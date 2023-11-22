A new transit tracking system is now complete for Kelowna Regional Transit

Photo: BC Transit/file

BC Transit has completed replacement of the NextRide technology for users along the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

The technology, which provides bus predictability for transit riders, has been replaced with Automatic Vehicle Location hardware designed to improve reliability for customers.

Transit riders will still be able to use mobile devices to track the location of their bus, however the new technology will allow BC Transit to manage on-road incidents more effectively and push out alerts more readily to advise customers of detours, accidents or other incidents that may cause delays.

A new digital display inside buses will include information on multiple upcoming stops, the current route and service alerts.

The NextRide planning tool is no longer available. Instead, customers should use the BC Transit website or other trip planning apps.

"By downloading the transit app customers will know exactly when their bus will arrive and allow them to see how full a bus is at any given time," BC Transit stated in a news release introducing the new service.

"This spring, BC Transit also started providing riders with free subscriptions to Transit Royale, an upgrade to the existing version of the transit app which now provides a wider geographical range for real-time bus tracking, a view of the full transit schedule and fun, interactive features to make the transit journey more enjoyable."