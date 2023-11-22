Kelowna country singer Teigen Gayse drops a new music video

Kelowna country singer Teigen Gayse has debut a new music video for her recent single Sleeping With Her.

Shot in Nashville in the summer, the video narrates the tale of heartbreak as Gayse grapples with the torment of her former love now together with someone new.

"This video tells the story of a person loosing sleep because the one she’s still in love with is now sleeping with someone else. We filmed the video in Nashville, and each location really tells a little piece of the story," Gayse said.

"I especially love the bed scenes in the field - it was fun to shoot because I really got to express my heartache in those scenes. The back and forth splits between myself and the new girlfriend became such a powerful piece of the video, and really brought the story home. I hope you enjoy this journey with me!”

The success of Sleeping With Her comes on the heels of her Top 30 hit If You Show Me Yours, co-written with Chad Kroeger and Simon Clow.