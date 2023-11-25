Hambleton Galleries celebrates 60 years in Kelowna

Photo: Hambleton Galleries / Facebook

Hambleton Galleries is celebrating 60 years in Kelowna next month.

Opened since 1963, the gallery has become one of the oldest fine art galleries in all of Canada, and to mark the occasion, the gallery will be hosting a winter art show at their downtown location.

This will be the 60th consecutive show for the Hambleton Gallery, making it also one of the longest-running art shows in Canadian history.

People in attendance can expect to see an all-artist exhibition showing new work from 34 different artists. They will also be introduced to live painting by third-generation Okanagan artist Robert Wood.

A Charity Raffle of paintings will also be available to benefit the Okanagan Food Bank, as well as wine tastings by Quails' Gate Winery.

You can check out the 60th year celebration on Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 1290 Ellis Street.