Kelowna council chambers packed for public hearing on short-term rental restrictions

Photo: Wayne Moore Part of the standing room crowd at Tuesday's public hearing

After an emotional four-and-a-half hour public hearing on proposed changes to the city's short-term rental bylaws, Kelowna council decided to delay making a decision.

Council voted 6-1 to defer a decision until after the province formally introduces legislation, expected within the next two to three weeks.

Planning staff have recommended sweeping changes to the present short-term rental bylaws that would eliminate short-term rentals across the city, with some exceptions in areas where short-term rentals are already allowed via specific zoning and where homeowners hold a valid short-term rental license.

Most of those exceptions, however, would be overridden and eliminated by the provincial government's incoming changes that will limit short-term rentals to a host's principal residence.

Before council even had a chance to debate the merits of the bylaw following lengthy input from the public, a motion to defer a decision was accepted and voted on.

"I move that Kelowna council defer any policy decision until the province has confirmed the regulations, and have council and staff continue to advocate to the province to exempt the permitted use and non-conforming properties as identified in the council report and staff report back at the appropriate time," Coun. Ron Cannan's motion read.

Only Coun. Gord Lovergrove opposed the motion, while councillors Maxine DeHart and Loyal Wooldridge recused themselves from the discussion due to conflicts of interest.

A large gathering of more than 200 people packed into Kelowna council chambers for the public hearing Tuesday afternoon. Many others took in the proceedings online.

In all, 38 people addressed council, 24 who opposed the proposed bylaw changes, nine who were in favour and five who wished council would wait until there was more clarity from the province.

Many who had an opinion one way or another also suggested it might be wise for council to pause before making a decision.

Those in favour of the bylaw changes spoke of unruly guests in neighbouring homes and the inability of bylaw to do anything, as well as a need to protect the marketplace against skyrocketing rental and home purchase prices.

Some who spoke against admitted they were using their properties illegally for short-term rentals while many others talked about investments they made in good faith considering the city's present bylaws.

Others cited problems with long-term renters and the Landlord Tenancy Act which had caused them to decide to never rent long term again.

At one point Mayor Tom Dyas called a short recess to proceedings as tensions rose following a testy exchange with some in the gallery after asking them to refrain from applauding and cheering some of the speakers.

Cooler heads prevailed following the break.

Dyas, at the conclusion of the public hearing, said he believed council made the right decision by not making a decision at that moment.

"I believe deferral was right simply because it was almost unanimous," said Dyas.

"From that point of view it felt like the right decision to make right now because all of the councillors sat through all of the individuals who were communicating with us. ...We've had lots of discussion from communications that have been happening trying to give everybody as much information as they can.

"I think they made a very informed decision."