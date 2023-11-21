Kelowna RCMP officers go covert to catch repeat offender shoplifter

Photo: RCMP Michael Alan Godson.

Kelowna RCMP officers had to go undercover to catch a repeat offender recently.

Members of the detachment's community safety unit ditched their uniforms and went undercover at an unnamed local retail store that had been stolen from repeatedly in recent weeks.

The plainclothes officers maintained contact with nearby uniformed officers and store employees on Nov. 15, when a well-known shoplifter paid a visit.

Officers kept tabs on the suspect as he collected approximately $1,000 worth of items before proceeding past the checkout without paying, where he was met by police in plain clothes.

The repeat offender, Michael Alan Godson, 46, was taken into custody where he remains until his next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 23, in Kelowna. Godson is now facing charges of theft and two counts of breach of release order after breaching conditions not to be in this specific store and for having items from which he is prohibited to be carrying.

“It is very important that business owners communicate their concerns to us and help us help them” says Sgt. Scott Powrie. “We are more than prepared to work with our local retail businesses to divert resources where necessary and taper these crimes. This is not the first time our officers have gone covert specifically targeting shoplifters and it certainly won’t be the last.”

Kelowna RCMP have released Michael Alan Godson’s photo, as he is believed to be associated with a number of other thefts in the Kelowna area.

"Should you have any information or wish to report a shoplifting incident, please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.