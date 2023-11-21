Kelowna Paralympian calls for change after being forced up stairs for WestJet flight

A Kelowna Paralympian is upset with WestJet after she was forced to carry herself up a set of stairs in order to board her flight home from Los Cabos.

Despite booking tickets well in advance and thoroughly explaining her mobility issues, Sarah Morris-Probert, who uses a wheelchair, says the airline failed to meet her needs when it mattered most.

"It feels incredibly unsafe, I was dropped 30 years ago and I won’t be carried again," she said, explaining the "only solution then was to get onto the steps of the plane and get myself up to the top. I wasn’t given any other options."

“It was humiliating. There were other passengers milling around on the tarmac, the stairs were disgusting, they were filthy with chewing gum and sandpaper. My pants were somewhat ruined and it felt exposed out there."

Morris-Probert says while going through her difficult and traumatizing experience, she could see a barrier-free ramp just metres away, completely unoccupied and appearing to be available.

She said she had a "couple" of other related issues while travelling with WestJet this year.

"The response I had back was basically a platitude of we’re sorry and we’ll try to do better, but nothing has changed… Being carried in a chair is not best practices in 2023. You have ramps right there at Cabo airport. Why were they not used?”

When asked about what changes Morris-Probert would like to see made in the future, she laughed before responding, "basic human rights standards and being treated with dignity would be a great start."

The former Paralympian says she understands that average is not always possible, but that certain standards need to be met at all times, including the use of ramps at airports for people with disabilities.

She pointed to New Zealand as a country making progress by moving towards ramps for all their planes.

"They’re barrier-free and they work for everyone, seniors, toddlers, carry-on luggage, everything just wheels up a ramp. That’s simple," she said.

"But having the others like stair-climbing wheelchairs, ambilifts, and just being aware and raising the game and opening the dialogue to creating standards. I’m happy to work with WestJet and to help raise awareness.”

In response to Castanet, WestJet said they take the transportation of mobility devices seriously and that they apologize that Morris-Probert's experience did not reflect that.

This comes just two weeks after Air Canada was forced to apologize to Rodney Hodgins, a B.C. man who had to drag himself off a flight after the airline failed to provide him with a wheelchair.