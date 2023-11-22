Hobby farm getting noticed for holiday light display that spans fenceline

Photo: Jackie Patterson The Patterson's have been installing thousands of holiday lights along their fence line and on the buildings of their hobby farm in Lake Country for the past three years.

A Lake Country couple is doing their part to bring cheer to the festive season by lighting up the fence surrounding their five acre hobby farm. And their efforts have grabbed the attention of at least one nearby resident.

Maureen Postnikoff recently posted on a Lake Country Facebook group to thank them for the display along Reiswig Road. She posted a photo showing the view of the lights from high up on the hillside.

Jackie Patterson told Castanet that her husband estimates he has installed about 10,000 lights covering about 2.5 acres of the property, and he’s not done yet.

They’ve been putting on the display for three years now. Patterson says she enjoys Christmas and she loves lights, ”so we just keep adding to it each year.” She’s hoping it will inspire others in the neighbourhood.

“You never know. They might all chip in and we can light up that whole street. That would be amazing!”

According to Postnikoff, you can get a good view from Darlene Road of the Patterson’s holiday array.