Hip-Hop for Hope fundraiser to support food programs at Kelowna Gospel Mission

Cindy White

A pair of local musicians are teaming up with the Kelowna Gospel Mission to help feed those living on the streets of the city.

Travis Andrews, who goes by the stage name ‘Frantic’ (@franticrhymes), and fellow performer Alex Perry, AKA Alxsea (@alxsea.sonic), have organized a music showcase on Saturday, November 25, in the Affinity Hall at Okanagan coLab on St. Paul Street.

“Through our conversations with them, they’ve indicated that while they do this effort to feed the unhoused community, it costs them roughly $3 per meal that they put together,” said Andrews. “So, our goal for this show is going to be to raise $900 to create 300 meals for people.”

Hip-Hop for Hope will feature Frantic and Alxsea as well as several other up-and-coming local performers including Rachel Geek, DJ Ginja and Noir Dance. It is being staged through a partnership with Uunion Studios.

It’s an adult show with liquor being served, so attendees should be over 18.

“We’re showcasing lots of up-and-coming Kelowna talent because we know how hard it is for a young hip-hop artist to get their name out there. So it’s going to be a lot of, lots of incredible, vibey energy," said Perry.

Tickets are $10 and are available through Eventbrite. The proceeds will go directly to the Kelowna Gospel Mission.