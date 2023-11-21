UBCO hosts gala to raise funds for healthcare needs in Africa

Photo: UBCO

UBC Okanagan is bringing back the Global Health Gala Fundraiser to help with community healthcare needs in Ghana and Zambia.

After a three-year hiatus, UBCO nursing students are once again organizing a gala and silent auction to help raise funds and awareness for the university’s Global Health Practicum program.



Each year, UBCO nursing students in the program have the opportunity to travel internationally to either Ghana or Zambia on a practicum — part of the students’ final clinical practice experience and an opportunity to learn and teach collaboratively with their community health care partners.



“The gala is an important event to promote global responsibility and health equity,” says Nadine Reis, a fourth-year student. “Living in Canada, we have vast privilege when it comes to health care. What we do with that privilege matters. I think it is a beautiful thing for a community to share a dinner and learn about global health.”



All proceeds from the gala will directly support the needs of community partners in Ghana and Zambia, through health care supplies, medications, community clinics and other health initiatives.



This year’s gala is a formal event which takes place at the Delta Hotels Okanagan Resort on Nov. 24.

For more information click here.