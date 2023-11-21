Pair of Kelowna RCMP officers help save a life downtown

Photo: Contributed

A pair of Kelowna RCMP officers are being credited with helping to save a life while on routine patrol Monday.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street in downtown Kelowna.

Employees of a local community outreach support centre were already performing life-saving measures on a man in medical distress when they spotted and flagged down the officers. The officers, with Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit, began performing chest compressions while simultaneously administering two doses of Narcan nasal spray.

“Today, police officers respond to a wide scope of emergency situations including routinely providing first aid to individuals in medical distress. This event continues to demonstrate the RCMP’s commitment to public safety and the necessary partnership with all of our emergency personnel and community partners,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson.

The combined actions of the outreach workers and the RCMP are believed to have saved the man’s life as he began to breathe on his own and regain consciousness.

After recovering on the street, the man was taken to hospital by paramedics with B.C. Emergency Health Services for further assessment.