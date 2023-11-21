Phased opening for new Rutland urgent and primary care centre

Photo: Madison Reeve Health Minister Adrian Dix announced plans for the Rutland Urgent and Primary Care Centre in March 2023.

Eight months after Health Minister Adrian Dix announced it was coming, the new urgent and primary care centre in Rutland is ready to open.

The province says there will be a phased approach to the opening of the facility located at 150 Highway 33. Until Nov. 29, operating hours will be 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. From Nov. 30 until Dec. 7, operating hours will expand until 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. From Dec. 8, the UPCC will be at full operating hours and open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. for urgent care needs, and Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for longitudinal care needs.

“With the opening of Interior Health’s ninth urgent and primary care centre, we are demonstrating our commitment to connecting more patients with timely and comprehensive care,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “Residents of Rutland will have additional access to a team of expert health-care professionals who can address immediate health concerns and offer support for long-term health-care needs.”

Interior Health has been busy recruiting staff, holding a networking event at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Nov. 14. A team of more than 33 full-time healthcare staff will support Rutland UPCC, including family doctors, nurse practitioners, social workers and physiotherapists.

The urgent and primary care centre is a collaboration between Interior Health, Ministry of Health, Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District, Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice and local Indigenous partners, including the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

It provides care for people with non-life-threatening conditions who need to see a health-care provider within 12 to 24 hours but do not require an emergency department. The clinic will also help connect more patients to ongoing team-based primary care services, including mental-health support.

A new community health centre in Rutland opened on Nov. 20 at 105-330 Highway 33. The province provided $5.5 million to the Okanagan Family Medicine and Community Health Centre Society to operate the CHC, which will focus on women’s health and other underserved populations in the community. The CHC will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will offer extended hours during evenings, weekends and holidays.

“Rutland is one of the fastest-growing urban centres in Kelowna and the new UPCC is an important investment to meet the growing needs of the community. The regional hospital district is proud to be a funder and supporter of primary care in the region. While there is still much work to be done, this is a step in the right direction to improve access to vital health-care services for families, seniors and those without direct access to doctors,” said Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.