Coast Capri Hotel Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast tradition continues

Photo: Brayden Ursel Some of the donations from the 2022 edition of the Coast Capri Hotel Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast

Bring a toy, get a free meal.

The Coast Capri Hotel is hosting its annual Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast later this month.

Stop by the hotel on Wednesday, November 29, between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., make a cash donation or bring an unwrapped toy, and get a complimentary hot breakfast in exchange. All the toys will be passed on to the Salvation Army for its Christmas hamper campaign.

“Hotel management and staff enjoy providing a festive holiday gathering to bring the community together,” states hotel general manager, Dale Sivucha. “We are thrilled to be partnering once again with the Salvation Army for the 23rd time! We are asking for support from our community to bring a little sunshine to local families in need during this holiday season.”

The Coast Capri has partnered with the charity since 2000. Nearly 1,000 people have taken part in the Tiny Tim Toy Breakfast every year.

Anyone unable to attend on November 29 can still drop off donations at the hotel until December 6.