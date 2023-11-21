Ashley HomeStores giving nearly $30,000 to help families rebuild after wildfires

Photo: Mamas for Mamas Ashley HomeStores is partnering with Mamas for Mamas to help families rebuild after this summer's devastating Central Okanagan wildfires.

Giving Tuesday isn’t until next week, but Ashley HomeStores is getting a jump-start on the occasion by announcing a major contribution to the Central Okanagan wildfire relief efforts.

The furniture store franchise is partnering with Kelowna-based Mamas for Mamas, to offer nearly $30,000 in store credits and funding to support families impacted by this summer’s fires rebuild their lives. Ashley will provide $25,000 worth of store credits and $4,500 in funding to support the immediate needs of the area (household and hygiene products).

“Our company is passionate about giving back to our communities, and we love the mission of Mamas for Mamas - to lend a hand up, not a handout,” says Rebecca Peech, community and engagement marketing specialist at The Dufresne Group. “Their team works to ensure that financial needs are met, but also goes above and beyond to offer mentoring and other resources.”

People can now apply to the program. Those eligible will be determined through vetting in partnership with on-site social workers. Once selected, recipients will be able to access a store credit for one year following the date it was issued.

Mamas for Mamas has been working alongside the Wildfire Resilience Coalition and with on-site social workers to ensure the program can be as impactful as possible.

The McDougall Creek wildfire destroyed or damaged 190 structures on the Westside, while a handful of buildings were damaged or destroyed by fires sparked in north Kelowna and Okanagan Centre by embers that jumped Okanagan Lake on the night of Aug. 17, 2023.

If you are looking for a way to give back to Mamas for Mamas, you can donate here.

