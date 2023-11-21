Three Kelowna restaurants recognized in OpenTable's Top 100

Photo: OpenTable

OpenTable has released their top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2023, with three Kelowna spots landing on the list.

This year's picks include Home Block at Cedar Creek Estate Winery, Old Vines Restaurant at Quails' Gate Winery and West Kelowna's Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Estate Winery.

Using metrics, including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list uncovers some of the most in-demand restaurants on OpenTable in Canada, compiled from analyzing over 1.1 million diner reviews on the platform.

This year’s Top 100 list features OpenTable establishments with representation from across Canada. Ontario has 41 restaurants featured on the list, followed by British Columbia with 20, Alberta has 19, Quebec (16), and Nova Scotia (3). Also featured is Newfoundland and Labrador with Portage.

In B.C., Vancouver held 12 spots on the top 100, while Whistler and Kelowna both held three.

Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver was also included on the list.

Data from OpenTable 2023 also unveiled Canadian dining habits and insights from the year, including the fact that culinary experiences saw a positive increase this year, including a 35 per cent increase on Valentine's Day and a 10 per cent increase on Mother's Day.

The full list can be found here.