Big White Ski Resort named second best for snowboarding

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort may have to wait for a little more snow after bumping their opening date by a week yesterday, today they are celebrating being named the second best place for snowboarding by USA Today.

"Yesterday we announced we were delaying the opening of Big White Ski Resort by one week to Thursday, November 30. Today we got the great news that we've been awarded second best place for snowboarding by USA Today. So this is a good day. Now we wait for the snow," said Big White Ski Resort senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

USA Today ran a 10 best Reader's Choice contest to determine its rankings, "from breathtaking runs to gorgeous views to brilliant terrain, USA Today 10 Best's panel of snowboarding experts have compiled a list of the 20 top places to snowboard across the U.S. and Canada," and Big White Ski Resort placed #2 for "Best Place for Snowboarding 2023."

Best Place for Snowboarding:

Bald Mountain Ski Area Big White Ski Resort Lake Louise Ski Resort Northstar California Resort Whistler Blackcomb Palisades Tahoe Mammoth Mountain Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Revelstoke Mountain Resort Breckenridge Ski Resort

Voting for the contest ended Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at noon and the results will be published in USA Today on Dec. 1.

"I look forward to sharing some good news with you after the next storm. In the meantime pray for snow," Ballingall says.