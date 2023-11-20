Joe Rich Fire Department food drive 'exceeds all expectations'

Photo: Joe Rich Fire Department

The Joe Rich Fire Department’s annual food drive collected more than 2,500 pounds of food from the community on Sunday.

The 19th edition of the event “exceeded all expectations,” according to the fire department.

The final count saw 2,525 pounds of food collected along with nearly $2,300 in monetary contributions. The total estimate for donations, food and money combined, is at over $11,100.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the community of Joe Rich for actively participating, donating, and spreading awareness about this vital cause,” said the fire department.

“The impact of their generosity is significant, and we take immense pride in being part of such a caring and supportive community.”

The fire department’s statement gave a special thank you to the members who organized the event.

“Their commitment to enhancing the well-being of Joe Rich does not go unnoticed, and we are profoundly grateful for their unwavering efforts.”

“Joe Rich is a small community, like many, facing economic challenges, the outpouring of care and support demonstrated by everyone involved in the food bank drive has been truly inspiring.”