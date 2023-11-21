Lake Country Health offers help to struggling seniors and families

Photo: Pixabay

Lake Country Health executive director Lonna Grange says her team is facing an increase in calls from residents who are worried about Christmas and can’t afford to buy food, gas and pay rent.

“Many people have found themselves dealing with inflation and rising costs for food, gas, utilities, and housing. It is hard enough on middle-income earners, so you can only imagine how hard it is hitting low-income seniors and families. Inflation is especially hard on our Lake Country seniors who live on a limited, fixed income,” she said.

The charity is offering help with a new nomination program. A team of volunteers or LCH staff will review the submissions and decide how best to provide support. This could include arranging a Christmas dinner, providing presents, or simply offering companionship during the holidays.

If you know of a family or senior that may be facing financial hardships, health challenges or experiencing loneliness during the holidays, discuss the nomination program with them for their comfort and consent before filling out a nomination form.

Visit Lake Country Health’s website for more details and ways to donate.