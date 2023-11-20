Rutland Light Up Festival to take place Saturday

Photo: Impact Events

The Rutland Winter Light Up takes place this Saturday in Rutland Centennial Park.

The event will include activities for the whole family. You will be able to write letters to Santa, take photos with Santa, drink hot chocolate, hot cider, enjoy live entertainment and a number of local artisans.

“We are really excited to be able to bring this great community event to the Rutland area of our city,” comments Christina Ferreira, owner Impact Events and Brand Management.

“We’ve expanded the event based on a successful return in 2021 and 2022, you'll find more vendors, more food trucks and more live entertainment to take in during this outdoor festival, and it wouldn't be a light up event without us lighting the tree at Rutland Centennial park, where it will stay lit through until the end of December.”

The event is a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping with local vendors. Rutland’s own Kelowna Chiefs will be on-site with live entertainment running from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Dyas will light the Christmas Tree at 4:15 p.m.

The tree will remain lit in the park through Christmas.

More details here.