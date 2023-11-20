Driver says he is fed up with road rage incidents on Highway 97

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man says he is fed up with road rage incidents that are an almost daily occurrence during his commute to work along Highway 97.

Thor Eide tells Castanet, "most mornings, while driving to work in Lake Country I witness many road rage incidents and this morning (Monday) at around 7:40 a.m., my coworker and I were targeted by one."

Eide says he was driving in the fast lane on Highway 97 by Ellison Lake, when the driver of an SUV, several car lengths in front of him slammed on their brakes. "I was far enough back that I was easily able to slow down and not hit them, so I assumed it was because of a deer or rock on the highway."

But as Eide regained highway speed, he says it happened again.

"They then brake checked me three more times. On the last instance, I got into the slow lane to try to avoid their chaotic behaviour and the man driving the vehicle swerved all the way into my lane while right beside me, in an attempt to hit me. I honked and pointed at my dash camera," says Eide.

Unfortunately, Eide says he forgot to put his SD card in his dash cam recording device but his passenger managed to snap a photo of the alleged aggressive driver.

Despite lacking any video evidence Eide says he has reported the incident to RCMP in hopes that the reckless driver will face some consequences.

"After making a Facebook post about the incident, I learned another one of my friends endured the same thing this morning. On a highway where multiple people are killed by vehicles every year in Kelowna, this is completely unacceptable and I just would like to spread the message of how dangerous, unnecessary and also how often it happens," says Eide.