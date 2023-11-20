Heavy RCMP response on Hall Road triggered by pellet gun

Photo: Cindy White An RCMP cruiser parked near the intersection of Hall Rd. and Mariposa Ct. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

In the end, it was just a pellet gun, but it triggered a large police response.

Several Kelowna RCMP officers flooded the Hall Road neighbourhood Sunday morning after reports of a man sitting in a vehicle, drinking and with a firearm in his possession.

Residents told Castanet that police had blocked off access to the entire area from both the K.L.O. Road and Neid Road intersections. More than a dozen RCMP vehicles were spotted in the community.

About an hour later, officers cleared the scene and reopened Hall Road.

The Kelowna RCMP determined the weapon was a pellet gun. No charges were laid because investigators found no evidence that a criminal offence had been committed.