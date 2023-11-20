Okanagan Forest Task Force founder hoping to collect more illegally dumped garbage before snow flies

Photo: Contributed Before and after of illegal dumping on Postill

Okanagan Forest Task Force founder Kane Blake is at it again, collecting dozens of illegally dumped items along Postill Lake Road.

Blake says he went up Sunday morning after being alerted by a friend that garbage had been thrown in the bush.

"There was a lot up there. There is a countertop with a kitchen sink, a couple of couches, some big things I couldn't handle by myself today," Blake said.

Back at the beginning of November, Blake and his team came across one of their biggest encampments to date near Okanagan Falls.

"It's never-ending. We have slowed down on doing the big cleanups just because of the snowfall and everything like that, but there are a few of us plugging away, literally until we can't."

OFTF says that currently, most of the illegal dumping has been from encampments.

"Right now, there are all these people trying to live in the bush. They don't grasp the concept of taking out what they brought in," Blake said.

Blake and the team say they are hoping to head back up to Postill Lake Road in the next week to retrieve the remainder of the items.