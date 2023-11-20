Environment Canada forecast mostly dry, mild temperatures across the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a fairly dry week across the Thompson Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

The only day that might bring showers is Tuesday.

"We have a ridge building behind the system that just moved across. It is expected to be dry for Monday and most of Tuesday. The next front will move across the Okanagan region on Tuesday night. There's a slight chance of showers or flurries, but after that, it looks like mostly dry weather," stated meteorologist Zhang Johnson.

The average temperature for this time of year typically hovers around 2°C.

Monday is anticipated to reach a high of 4°C with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, the temperature will drop to -2°C.

Tuesday is predicted to have cloudy periods with a high of 2°C. The evening may bring a chance of showers and a low of -1°C.

Wednesday is forecasted to climb to 4°C with sunshine throughout the day.

More sun is expected on Thursday and Friday with highs around 1°C.

Saturday will drop to zero with a mix of sun and clouds.

