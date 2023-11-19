Passersby spot brushfire on Gordon near K.L.O. Saturday

Photo: Contributed A passer-by snapped a photo of a brush fire along Gordon Drive near K.L.O. Road Saturday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a brush fire near a major intersection Saturday afternoon.

A passerby sent Castanet a photo of the fire along Gordon Drive at K.L.O. Road Saturday afternoon, just after 3 p.m. It showed flames shooting into the air from along the side of Gordon Drive, not far from a bus stop.

The man says he was driving by when he spotted the small fire and called the fire department.

In the time he was waiting, the blaze grew to about the size of a small car and started climbing up a tree. He says it spread towards a service station at the corner of Gordon and K.L.O. before firefighters arrived to knock it down.

He had no idea how it started but said others in the area also quickly called 911 to report it.