Police incident in East Kelowna cleared after brief road closure

Photo: Cindy White One RCMP vehicle remains at the scene near Mariposa Court as of 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

The majority of the police vehicles have now left the Hall Road area Sunday, and the public can once again access the area.

The neighbourhood had been closed to the public for less than an hour Sunday, as more than a dozen police vehicles flooded the area. Just after 1 p.m., the majority of the officers left the scene.

It's not clear what prompted the response, but Castanet had reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.

ORIGINAL: 12:45 p.m.

A police incident is ongoing in East Kelowna Sunday afternoon, although it's not clear what's prompted the response.

Several residents of the Hall Road area say police are currently blocking off access to the entire neighbourhood, at the entrance from both K.L.O. and Neid roads. More than a dozen police vehicles are reportedly in the area.

It's not known at this time what has prompted the police response, but residents say the entrances into the neighbourhood have been blocked since about 12:15 p.m.

One resident says an officer told him he wouldn't have any update on the situation for about 30 to 60 minutes.

Castanet had reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for information about the incident.