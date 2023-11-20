Kelowna group shows it cares by collecting toys for displaced Ukrainian children

Photo: Mohini Singh Some of the items already collected for the Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine toy drive.

A grassroots Kelowna group that sprang up in the past few years is trying to bring some holiday joy to children and youth who have fled the war in Ukraine.

The Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine Holiday Toy Drive is taking place next weekend.

Donors are collecting unwrapped gifts and gift cards for children aged 1-18. Then on Nov. 27, Ukrainian parents will be invited to stop by and choose presents for their children.

“Our toy drive is a wonderful way to offer joy and festiveness to our Ukrainian kids' lives during the holiday season. It warms my heart,” said organizer Tod Alstad.

City councillor and Hearts and Hands member Mohini Singh says the event is a way to show families who have left the war-torn country that Kelowna cares.

“We just want to bring joy to all those young Ukrainian children this Christmas who have left their homes to start life all over again,” Singh told Castanet.

Earlier this year, the group held a fundraiser at the Kelowna Yacht Club to raise money to provide basic necessities to the steady stream of displaced people arriving in the Central Okanagan since the war with Russia broke out nearly two years ago.

The East Meets West Children's Foundation bought $1000 worth of toys and the Kelowna Professional Firefighter's Charitable Society donated $1000 in gift cards for the drive.

If you want to donate call Tod at 250-575-1390 or Mohini at 250-575-1453.