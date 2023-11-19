'No small feat': Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out 2023 Business Excellence Awards

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce handed out its 36th annual Business Excellence Awards Friday night.
Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. was named Large Business of the Year, Secure-Rite Mobile Storage is the mid-size and Potentia HR is the small business of 2023, while Sncewips Heritage Museum was recognized as Indigenous Business of the Year
“On behalf of our whole team I am delighted to accept this award,” said AEM General Manager Taylor Wylie.
Anodyne’s roots go back to 1979. It grew out of what was Northern Airborne Technology. The company is a supplier of aircraft components to several firms including Bell, Boeing and Sikorsky. It also provides contract electronics manufacturing to SkyTrac, Cobham Aerospace Connectivity and others.
Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas helped open the awards celebration by paying tribute to 2023 Business Leader of the Year, Kelowna International Airport CEO Sam Samaddar. The Chamber revealed Samaddar's award Friday morning, ahead of the ceremony, which was held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.
“As the challenges in our operating environments continue to evolve, it’s no small feat to continue to achieve success in running a business.” said Ted Schisler, COO of presenting sponsor Interior Savings.
Here is the Complete list of winners of the 2023 Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.
1. People’s Choice Business of the Year
Kelowna Pet Resort
Sponsored by Untold Branding
2. Excellence in Business Ethics
Manchester Signs, Printing & Graphics
Sponsored by Better Business Bureau
3. Not-for-Profit Excellence
CMHA Kelowna and District
Sponsored by Kelowna International Airport & Edmonton International Airport
4. Arts and Entertainment Achievement
Rotary Centre for the Arts
Sponsored by Hergott Law
5. Excellence in Tourism
Splash BC Water Parks
Sponsored by Tourism Kelowna
6. Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Ashton Olsen (E-Kruise/E-kruise solutions Ltd.)
Sponsored by Potentia HR
7. Rising Star Business of the Year
EntheoMed
Sponsored by Argus Properties
8. Excellence in Environmental Impact
FILL – Kelowna’s Refill Store
Sponsored by Okanagan School of Business
9. Excellence in Agriculture
There & Back Again Farms
Sponsored by TD Benefits
10. Excellence in Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
Peter’s Your Independent Grocer
Sponsored by Coast Capital
11. Small Business of the Year
Potentia HR
Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union
12. Mid Size Business of the Year
Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Sponsored by Canadian Western Bank
13. Technology Innovator of the Year
AgriForest Bio-Technologies Ltd.
Sponsored by UBC Okanagan
14. Excellence in Community Impact
BrainTrust Canada
Sponsored by Rogers Business
15. Indigenous Business of the Year
Sncewips Heritage Museum
Sponsored by Pushor Mitchell LLP
16. Large Business of the Year
Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing
Sponsored by Grant Thornton
17. Business Leader of the Year
Sam Samaddar, CEO, YLW
Sponsored by MNP