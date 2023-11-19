'No small feat': Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out 2023 Business Excellence Awards

Photo: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Taylor Wylie, General Manager of Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corporation, Winner of Large Business of the Year 2023, accepting his company's award.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce handed out its 36th annual Business Excellence Awards Friday night.

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. was named Large Business of the Year, Secure-Rite Mobile Storage is the mid-size and Potentia HR is the small business of 2023, while Sncewips Heritage Museum was recognized as Indigenous Business of the Year

“On behalf of our whole team I am delighted to accept this award,” said AEM General Manager Taylor Wylie.

Anodyne’s roots go back to 1979. It grew out of what was Northern Airborne Technology. The company is a supplier of aircraft components to several firms including Bell, Boeing and Sikorsky. It also provides contract electronics manufacturing to SkyTrac, Cobham Aerospace Connectivity and others.

Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas helped open the awards celebration by paying tribute to 2023 Business Leader of the Year, Kelowna International Airport CEO Sam Samaddar. The Chamber revealed Samaddar's award Friday morning, ahead of the ceremony, which was held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

“As the challenges in our operating environments continue to evolve, it’s no small feat to continue to achieve success in running a business.” said Ted Schisler, COO of presenting sponsor Interior Savings.

Here is the Complete list of winners of the 2023 Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

1. People’s Choice Business of the Year

Kelowna Pet Resort

Sponsored by Untold Branding

2. Excellence in Business Ethics

Manchester Signs, Printing & Graphics

Sponsored by Better Business Bureau

3. Not-for-Profit Excellence

CMHA Kelowna and District

Sponsored by Kelowna International Airport & Edmonton International Airport

4. Arts and Entertainment Achievement

Rotary Centre for the Arts

Sponsored by Hergott Law

5. Excellence in Tourism

Splash BC Water Parks

Sponsored by Tourism Kelowna

6. Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Ashton Olsen (E-Kruise/E-kruise solutions Ltd.)

Sponsored by Potentia HR

7. Rising Star Business of the Year

EntheoMed

Sponsored by Argus Properties

8. Excellence in Environmental Impact

FILL – Kelowna’s Refill Store

Sponsored by Okanagan School of Business

9. Excellence in Agriculture

There & Back Again Farms

Sponsored by TD Benefits

10. Excellence in Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

Peter’s Your Independent Grocer

Sponsored by Coast Capital

11. Small Business of the Year

Potentia HR

Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union

12. Mid Size Business of the Year

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Sponsored by Canadian Western Bank

13. Technology Innovator of the Year

AgriForest Bio-Technologies Ltd.

Sponsored by UBC Okanagan

14. Excellence in Community Impact

BrainTrust Canada

Sponsored by Rogers Business

15. Indigenous Business of the Year

Sncewips Heritage Museum

Sponsored by Pushor Mitchell LLP

16. Large Business of the Year

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing

Sponsored by Grant Thornton

17. Business Leader of the Year

Sam Samaddar, CEO, YLW

Sponsored by MNP