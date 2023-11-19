Freezing rain fell in Kelowna early Sunday morning

Photo: Contributed Kelowna from the One Water Street building Sunday morning.

Freezing rain fell over some parts of Kelowna in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Following a warning issued for Kelowna Saturday morning, the freezing rain arrived in Kelowna at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Freezing rain has begun and is expected to continue for the next 2 to 4 hours at Kelowna,” Environment Canada said at the time. “As temperatures rise to above freezing, freezing rain will change to a chance of showers.”

Environment Canada ended its freezing rain warning at about 6:15 a.m., once temperatures had risen and the precipitation began falling as normal rain.

While the rain appears to be melting most of the ice left from the freezing rain, slippery conditions may still persist in some parts of the city,

Environment Canada has also rescinded its regional weather statement, which had warned of freezing rain across much of the Southern Interior.