Firefighters attend small explosion in downtown Kelowna garbage can

Photo: Contributed Firefighters inspect a garbage can where a small explosion occurred Saturday.

Some kind of small explosion occurred in a downtown Kelowna garbage can Saturday morning.

One Castanet reader was walking her dog in Kelowna's Waterfront Park just before noon when she heard “a very loud bang followed by a ton of dark smoke” coming from one of the park's garbage cans.

Firefighters attended the scene and inspected the garbage can.

The witness says the firefighters said it "smelled like fireworks” and poured water in the can, before leaving the scene. She says police did not attend the area.