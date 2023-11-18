Environment Canada warns of freezing rain across B.C.'s Interior

Photo: DriveBC

Freezing rain is expected to fall across much of B.C.'s Southern Interior beginning Saturday evening.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday morning, warning of freezing rain in the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola, Shuswap, Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions.

The freezing rain is forecast for the high-elevation passes as well as the valley bottoms, including in Kelowna and Vernon.

“A frontal system will move across the B.C. interior tonight and Sunday. Warm air aloft with lingering cold air in valleys will create localized patches of ice pellets and freezing rain across the region during the night,” Environment Canada warns.

“As the warm air aloft retreats in the early hours of Sunday morning, precipitation will change to light snow. The snow will end or taper to showers later on Sunday.”

The freezing rain is expected to arrive around midnight, and will likely cause slippery conditions on roads.