Lake Country considering rule changes to make fencing wildlife-friendly

Photo: BCCOS

The District of Lake Country is poised to follow other Okanagan municipalities in banning fences with pickets to save wildlife.

Central Okanagan conservation officers deal with about 20 incidents a year involving animals that have impaled themselves while jumping over a fence.

“These incidents are traumatic for homeowners, the community and for the officers involved,” said a Lake Country report going before council on Tuesday.

“In addition to causing harm and fatalities to wildlife, the Conservation Officer Service advised that fences with pickets/finials above the top rail also present an entrapment risk to small children.”

Lake Country staff are suggesting the municipality follow Kelowna and Vernon in banning any new fencing with picket tops. The Lake Country ban would also restrict fences that have two horizontal top rails 45 cm closer or less, as they have been found to entangle wildlife.

The ban would not be retroactive for existing fences, but it is hoped that homeowners would retrofit their fences once they learn about the dangers posed to wildlife.

Municipal staff note that a public hearing is not necessary on the issue. Should council approve on Tuesday, staff will create an amendment to the municipality’s fencing bylaws that will be brought back to council for consideration at a later date.