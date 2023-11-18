With the Brier already on the way to Kelowna, other big events could be around the corner

Is Kelowna ready to host some major events?

Mayor Tom Dyas thinks so.

During a recent one-on-one interview, Dyas hinted to Castanet News there could be some announcements in the coming weeks or months.

"I know there is some planning happening right now in regards to some large announcements for some additional events potentially selecting Kelowna," said Dyas.

"Especially if we can get them in the shoulder seasons, I think that is a true win for our community."

Dyas mentioned other events while still basking in the glow of Curling Canada's decision to bring the Brier back to the city in 2025.

It's the event the city was to have hosted in 2021 but was unable to when it was moved to the Calgary bubble during thee height of the pandemic.

"It is huge," he said.

"I would go back to the idea of what it brings to our community, again showing people how beautiful our community is, showing people how beautiful our community is at different times of the year.

"The economic impact, we have it at $17.5 million, $18 million, maybe $20 million so for all of the tourism industry it brings business to the community when it is not our summer months."

The Brier was one of two high profile sporting events the city lost out on because of COVID — the other being the 2020 Memorial Cup.

Kamloops hosted the 2023 championship with the league scheduled to serve as host again in 2026.

However, it's been well documented Propsera Place is insufficient to serve as host without some serious renovations, including more dressing rooms and better lighting.

Dyas recently toured WHL arenas in both Spokane and Everett to view renovations made to both of their facilities.

He came away encouraged and very aware the WHL will again host the Memorial Cup in 2026.

"There are some initial discussions happening right now and I think it's best I leave it at that, but they are positive discussions.

"Hopefully from that, we will be able to have something more concrete to deliver."