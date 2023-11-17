Salvation Army Kelowna kicks off 2023 kettle campaign

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual kettle campaign Friday in Kelowna.

The organization has already seen a significant increase in applications for help this holiday season, going from 560 families last year to more than 700 families in 2023.

"That is in some large measure due to inflation. If you’ve gone to the grocery store, you know that the food is very expensive and more and more people are finding it difficult to make their budgets stretch all the way across the week and through the month," said Mark Wagner of the Salvation Army Kelowna.

The nonprofit has a goal of raising $750,000 this winter, but it will only be possible with the help of volunteers.

"We have hundreds and hundreds of hours when you add them all up at each location. We need volunteers for all of those hours and those volunteers are the hidden heroes of Christmas because they’re the ones that actually raise the money," continued Wagner.

Details on how to volunteer to be a kettle bell ringer are here.

Wagner says the Salvation Army is also working on their annual Tiny Tim toy drive, which will culminate with an event at the Coast Capri Hotel on Nov. 29.

"We are just building our toy store right now in the gym of our Church, so pretty soon those shelves will all be filled with toys."

Kettle donation options this year include cash or tapping by card, with options of $5, $10 and $20 right up until Christmas.