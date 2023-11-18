Two Bernard Avenue towers should be complete by next summer

Photo: Mission Group / Facebook The entire 'Bernard Block' development. Photo taken in early November 2023.

From the untrained eye, two new towers rising above Bernard Avenue appear almost ready to occupy.

But venture inside, and there is still some work left to do.

Castanet News was given an early tour of the Mission Group's "Block", a 17-storey office tower, one of three towers being built by the company bordering St. Paul and Bertram streets.

It's the first office tower in Kelowna's downtown core.

Mission Group executive vice-president Luke Turri says the uniquely-shaped tower will be ready for occupancy the first quarter of 2024.

The adjacent Bertram on Bernard Block, a 33-storey residential tower is going up at the same time and scheduled for completion in the summer.

To ensure completion schedules are met, Turri says as many as 250 tradespeople are on site at any one time.

Street-level will include several retail shops, and while Turri says those have not been nailed down specifically, he does anticipate a restaurant, coffee shop and unique retail experiences.

The 6th to 16th floors will feature office space including a daycare for more than 100 children which will encompass one-and-a-half floors including an outdoor play space. Other tenants are beginning to come on board as well.

The top floor will feature outdoor spaces as well as a large boardroom overlooking the city which will be available for use by tenants of the building.

Turri touts the views overlooking the downtown, the lake and surrounding mountains from anywhere throughout the top 12 floors of the office tower. Those same views will be captured in the residential tower as well.

The building itself also uses technology as a way to be energy efficient. Turri says The Block will be the first building in the Okanagan and one of just a few in Canada to utilize view smart glass in all its windows.

"One of the main innovations is it can tint the windows based on where the sun is in the sky. The glass itself changes its tint which can be controlled by the user or run by sensors that control the amount of light and UV that comes into the space," said Turri.

"They are also internet connected so the window can even become a video screen."

The exterior of the building, aside from its unique angled shape includes two artistic features.

One at the midpoint of the building is a rammed earth wall which, at more than 55 feet, is believed to be the tallest in Canada and similar to one at Spirit Ridge at Nk'Mip Resort.

Photo: Wayne Moore Rammed earth wall

Rammed earth is layered concrete that has its roots with Indigenous peoples.

"It's a mixture of cementitious product with naturally mined soils from Kelowna. They do a mixed percentage for each layer then it's compacted before it's formed then move each layer on top of each other," said senior project manager Jason Smith.

A water feature will adorn the building at the corner of St. Paul.

"There will be a water feature at the corner which will hearken back to bringing irrigation back to the valley," said Turri.

"The wood flumes that were used at the time, we are going to recreate those artistically. I really like the symbolism of it."

The three buildings where the Bargain Shoppe once sat is just one of many developments changing the skyline of Kelowna.

In the coming years, Water Street by the Park on Leon Avenue with three towers including the 42-storey Eli, the 46-storey UBCO downtown campus, two Mission Group buildings next to the UBCO building, a 35-storey Kerkhoff development across the street plus the four-tower Waterscapes 2 project will all add to the city's evolving downtown.

And that doesn't include future plans for the former Tolko site which remain in the planning stages.

"We are very excited about the long-term prospects for Kelowna and areas like its downtown which is why we are so heavily invested in it," said Turri.

"Kelowna is evolving and it isn't the same place it was 50 years ago, but I think with that evolution and with the development comes some really exciting things.

"We're creating the type of economy and city that is attracting people from around the world. The evolution and growth is to be expected and the best way to do that, in our minds is to make sure we are densifying these urban centres where we can take advantage of infrastructure and create a critical mass."

Smith, who came to the city from Vancouver two years ago to lead this project, says the prospect of creating something special is what attracted him.