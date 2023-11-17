Denim on the Diamond organizers make big donation to YMCA

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC

More than a month after Denim on the Diamond was held at Kelowna's City Park, organizers have made a sizeable donation to an important local organization.

Kelowna-based Thick as Thieves Entertainment donated more than $37,000 to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC's Beyond the Bell program.

According to a social media post from YMCA of Southern Interior BC, all funds will go towards supporting their Beyond the Bell program, and their efforts to provide free access to those evacuated by the recent wildfires.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to the Denim team and Thick as Thieves for spreading joy and raising spirits, not only through the festival, but with this impactful donation as well," said the social media post.

The Thick as Thieves team is now working on putting together their artist lineup for AltiTunes 2024.

AltiTunes 2024 will happen at Big White on April 5 and 6, with the lineup expected to be released soon.