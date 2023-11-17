Opposition forming against proposed changes to short-term rental bylaws in Kelowna

Photo: CTV-file photo

Kelowna city council can expect a full house when it sits for a public hearing on proposed changes to the city's short-term rental bylaws.

The public hearing is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers.

And if correspondence received in advance of the public hearing is any indication, many will be opposed to sweeping changes being proposed.

As of mid-week, 75 per cent of those who wrote to the city were against the changes.

Planning staff are proposing to eliminate short-term rentals in all areas of the city except specific areas such as the McKinley Beach Resort zone, properties with approved site-specific regulations as well as current operators with valid business licenses.

While city's proposed changes were released at the same time the province unveiled their prospective changes to short-term rental legislation, planning director Ryan Smith reminded people council is only dealing with city bylaws.

“We are inviting public comment so that council can understand the impacts of the changes being proposed specific to Kelowna, before coming to a decision,” said Smith.

"At the same time, we know short-term rentals are having a negative impact on housing availability and affordability across the country – and that more regulatory changes are expected from the province as a result.”

The provincial government's changes will, in cities larger than 10,000 people, limit short-term rentals to the host's principal residence. Those changes will apply to Kelowna, but city staff are suggesting local restrictions be even tighter.

Smith says about half of the approximately 2,400 short-term rentals listed in Kelowna are unlicensed and operating illegally.

"Kelowna is also experiencing a significant housing deficit and while short-term rentals can supplement the accommodation market and provide homeowners with opportunities for additional income, regulations are needed to reduce the strain on our local housing supply and ensure more long-term rentals are available for our current and future residents to live in."

If the changes are approved by council any properties operating with a valid short-term rental business license would be permitted to continue operating.

However, changes to provincial legislation could supersede that provision.