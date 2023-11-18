Kelowna murder trial remains stalled after accused fired lawyers

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A Kelowna murder trial remains stalled after the accused opted to fire her lawyers last week, 18 days into the trial.

Gabriella Sears has been behind bars since her arrest on June 17, 2021, after the mutilated body of Darren Middleton was found in her bathroom.

On the morning of Nov. 8, on what was meant to be the 18th day of Sears' trial, Sears told Justice Carol Ross that she's firing her lawyers, Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, claiming they had colluded with the Crown and had been “gaslighting” her.

The announcement came as a surprise to her own lawyers, the Crown and to Justice Ross, who urged her to reconsider.

“You would be hard-pressed to find lawyers who do as good a job for you as your lawyers have been doing so far, so with the greatest of respect, I say to you it would not be in your best interest to fire your lawyers at this point, who've been doing such a good job,” Justice Ross said back on Nov. 8.

But it appears that nine days later, Sears has not changed her mind. Watt, Forss and Crown prosecutors David Grabavac and Erin Miller met with Justice Ross in Kelowna court Friday to discuss the matter, but the public was barred from viewing the proceedings.

Because Friday's hearing was held in-camera, it's not clear where the case currently stands. After several weeks of trial, the Crown was close to wrapping up its case against Sears back on Nov. 8, with proceedings on track to finish by this week. It wasn't clear if defence had planned to call any evidence in the case, or if Sears planned on testifying.

Throughout the trial, the court heard Middleton’s body was found in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021 on the floor of Sears’ Rutland bathroom with a number of injuries, including the mutilation of his genitals, multiple lacerations and a fractured skull. Two knives and bloodied baseball bat lay near the body.

Upon her arrest, Sears confessed twice to police that she had killed Middleton, but over a seven-week voir dire hearing before the trial began, Sears' lawyers successfully argued to exclude the confessions from evidence, due to the investigating officers' breaching Sear's Charter rights.

Middleton's common-law spouse Brenda Adams testified earlier that she was the first to find Middleton's body, after he had gone missing the previous evening. Adams and Middleton had known Sears for about five months prior to the killing, and Sears sometimes did odd jobs for the couple.

Sears is a transgender woman, who had previously gone by “Dereck,” but Adams testified that days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

The trial has also heard testimony from Middleton’s friends, several RCMP officers involved in the investigation, a forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Middleton, and a number of experts in blood spatter, DNA, and fingerprint identification.