Local filmmaker set to debut documentary on Canada's organ donation crisis

Kelowna based filmmaker Ryan Tebbutt is premiering his feature documentary in Kelowna this month, shedding light on the organ donation crisis in Canada.

The film Because I Can revolves around a mother of two boys named Shelly Hunt from Penticton B.C., who co-founded a nationwide campaign of organ donation education after she discovered that she could save the life of someone she's never met.

According to the filmmaker, one-in-10 people in Canada are affected with some level of kidney disease in their lifetime.

Using footage of past and present, Hunt narrates her journey through the process that eventually saved the life of a little boy who was diagnosed with enlarged kidneys at just 26 weeks in the womb.

Hunt decided to donate to the young boy, who was the same age as her own son.

Tebbutt describes the film as "an uplifting and inspirational story about the human condition, building a community and helping people as well as an educational look at our current situation. Saving a life for no other reason than 'because I can', this film aims to spark a little bit of light into incredible situations that bring people together."

After 12 years of hard work getting the documentary together, the film will officially be making its debut at the Rotary Centre for the Arts' Mary Irwin Theatre on Nov 21, 2023.

Tickets are available through the Rotary Centre for the Arts website.