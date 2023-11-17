Missing senior located after Friday morning search in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet

A senior was found shortly after being reported missing in Kelowna Friday morning.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera says the 88-year-old man was located "safe and sound" after a short search.

Family members realized the man was missing from his home on Gerstmar Road about 4:30 a.m.

When he could not be found, police were called to help about 5:30 a.m.

The exact time he left his residence or the direction he was headed was unclear.

There were concerns for the health and safety of the senior, who may have been confused and unsure of his location, police said.